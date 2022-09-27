Survey: 71% of workers say pay isn’t keeping up with inflation

The survey says 44% of U.S. employees say they feel well-off financially, which is the lowest...
The survey says 44% of U.S. employees say they feel well-off financially, which is the lowest that level has been in five years.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 10:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Many Americans are worried about staying afloat financially.

According to a survey from Bank of America, 71% of workers in the United States say their salaries and wages can’t keep pace with the rising cost of living.

That’s up from the 58% who said the same in February.

The findings are from data taken in July and are based on Americans who have 401K plans.

The survey says 44% of U.S. employees say they feel well-off financially, which is the lowest that level has been in five years.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Katharine McClain and her husband alerted authorities after they found a baby girl allegedly...
Couple find, rescue baby left in their backyard shed
On Monday, Sept. 26, Wichita State University released a rendering of plans to replace Cessna...
Wichita State University releases rendering of Cessna stadium renovation
Wichita Police Department badge
City of Wichita addresses concerns with WPD property and evidence
A Wichita Police Detective is facing charges of a DUI charge after a car crash involving a city...
Off-duty Wichita Police Detective Arrested for DUI
Cookies from Indulge Sweet Treats & Catering in Russell County, Kansas
Unique bakery opens outside Gorham, Kansas

Latest News

Hurricane Ian is expected to strike the Florida coast as a major hurricane.
Hurricane Ian strikes Cuba; Florida braces for Cat 4 damage
McConnell Air Force Base estimates 60-70,000 people attended its first air show in four years...
Tens of thousands turnout for McConnell Air Show
The Danish Defence Command has released images of what it says are gas leaks from Nord Stream...
Explosions detected near leaks in Russian gas pipelines under Baltic Sea
Experts say having a will critical to your family’s future
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is pictured in this undated photograph. A process server...
Records: Texas attorney general fled home to avoid subpoena