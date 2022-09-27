Tens of thousands turnout for McConnell Air Show

McConnell Air Force Base estimates 60-70,000 people attended its first air show in four years...
McConnell Air Force Base estimates 60-70,000 people attended its first air show in four years over the weekend (Sept. 24-25).(Logan Robert Photography)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 12:03 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Frontiers in Flight Air Show proved to be a successful event over the weekend in Wichita.

McConnell Air Force Base estimates between 60,000 to 70,000 people attended the air show on Saturday and Sunday. This is just an estimate because there were no ticket sales.

The event was the first airshow at the base since 2018. This year’s air show featured a number of aerial acts including the Air Force Thunderbirds.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Katharine McClain and her husband alerted authorities after they found a baby girl allegedly...
Couple find, rescue baby left in their backyard shed
On Monday, Sept. 26, Wichita State University released a rendering of plans to replace Cessna...
Wichita State University releases rendering of Cessna stadium renovation
Wichita Police Department badge
City of Wichita addresses concerns with WPD property and evidence
A Wichita Police Detective is facing charges of a DUI charge after a car crash involving a city...
Off-duty Wichita Police Detective Arrested for DUI
Cookies from Indulge Sweet Treats & Catering in Russell County, Kansas
Unique bakery opens outside Gorham, Kansas

Latest News

KWCH Car Crash generic
Winfield man killed in Cowley County crash
Aaron Langley-Dunning.
El Dorado man arrested on 43 counts of child pornography
Vehicle-pedestrian crash at Broadway & MacArthur.
1 critical in vehicle-pedestrian collision
FILE — Mill Valley and Olathe Northwest will warm up in shirts that say “Keepin’ Clean for...
Area high school soccer teams to honor classmate killed by fentanyl