Tens of thousands turnout for McConnell Air Show

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Frontiers in Flight Air Show proved to be a successful event over the weekend in Wichita.

McConnell Air Force Base estimates between 60,000 to 70,000 people attended the air show on Saturday and Sunday. This is just an estimate because there were no ticket sales.

The event was the first airshow at the base since 2018. This year’s air show featured a number of aerial acts including the Air Force Thunderbirds.

