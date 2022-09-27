Unique bakery opens outside Gorham, Kansas

Cookies from Indulge Sweet Treats & Catering in Russell County, Kansas
Cookies from Indulge Sweet Treats & Catering in Russell County, Kansas
By Austin Morton and KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 8:46 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
RUSSELL COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - The small Russell County town of Gorham recently got a little sweeter. An area resident recently decided to quit her day job and open a bakery, making cakes, cookies and pies, all from her grandmother’s recipes.

Sitting just outside of Gorham, Indulge Sweet Treats & Catering is gradually turning into a full-time business by sharing family recipes. Amadee Staab said she’s always enjoyed baking.

“I’ve baked my entire life,” she said. “From little on up with my grandma and 4H and all the things. It was part of my life, it was my stress relief,” Staab said.

Staab said that time baking with her grandmother inspired her to open her own bakery.

“Se loved being in the kitchen and she definitely passed that on to me, and making all those recipes with her growing up,” Staab said. “And it’s definitely a way to keep her memory alive and still have he with us.”

So far, Indulge Sweet Treats & Catering, housed in a shed on her family’s rural property, is a hit in Russell County.

“We had an open house last weekend and basically sold out Saturday and had to [bake more] Saturday afternoon to have stuff for Sunday,” Staab said. “I have a little nephew that is 3, and he knows that whenever I come in, whatever’s in the box is going to be goodies. And [I’m] starting to see some of that from some of the people in the community.”

