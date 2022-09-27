Where’s Shane? Thomas & Friends

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - This one is for the kids and the train enthusiasts!

This morning we’re out at Exploration Place, getting a look at their new Thomas and Friends Exhibit! This fun new attraction at EP will give kiddos the chance to get hands on with some STEM, and also get up close and personal with the famous No. 1 engine himself.

You can find more information at exploration.org/exhibits/thomas-friends-explore-the-rails.

