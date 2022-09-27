Where’s Shane? Thomas & Friends

Where's Shane?
Where's Shane?(KWCH)
By Shane Konicki
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 7:20 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - This one is for the kids and the train enthusiasts!

This morning we’re out at Exploration Place, getting a look at their new Thomas and Friends Exhibit! This fun new attraction at EP will give kiddos the chance to get hands on with some STEM, and also get up close and personal with the famous No. 1 engine himself.

You can find more information at exploration.org/exhibits/thomas-friends-explore-the-rails.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Katharine McClain and her husband alerted authorities after they found a baby girl allegedly...
Couple find, rescue baby left in their backyard shed
A Wichita Police Detective is facing charges of a DUI charge after a car crash involving a city...
Off-duty Wichita Police Detective Arrested for DUI
On Monday, Sept. 26, Wichita State University released a rendering of plans to replace Cessna...
Wichita State University releases rendering of Cessna stadium renovation
Wichita Police Department badge
City of Wichita addresses concerns with WPD property and evidence
Police and paramedics work at the scene of a shooting at school No. 88 in Izhevsk, Russia,...
17 dead, 24 wounded in school shooting in Russia

Latest News

Kansas Teacher of the Year Brian Skinner
Newton’s Brian Skinner named Kansas Teacher of the Year
Sugar Shane's Café in Augusta, Kansas
Butler County voters to consider food-service requirement with liquor licenses
Cessna Stadium at Wichita State University
Wichita State University releases rendering of Cessna stadium renovation
Cedric Lofton
Calls for justice continue year after Kansas teen’s in-custody death