Wichita firefighter Curt Mohr dies after four-year cancer battle

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Fire Department announced Tuesday that Curt Mohr, who had been battling brain cancer since his diagnosis in 2018, has died. He was 51

Mohr was with the department for 28 years before retiring this month. Fundraising efforts have continued since he was diagnosed with an aggressive brain tumor four years ago.

Mohr is survived by his wife, Gina, and their three sons. Funeral arrangements are pending.

You may contribute to the Mohr Family Fund, established courtesy of the Wichita Federal Credit Union, in person by cash, check, debit or credit. You can also mail a check. Please put the MOHR FAMILY FUND in the memo/for line if writing a check.

Wichita Federal Credit Union locations include:

9835 E. 21st St. N., Wichita, KS 67206

3730 W. 13th St. N., Wichita, KS 67203

City Hall Offices, 455 N. Main, Rm 410, Wichita, KS 67202

