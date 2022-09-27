Winfield man killed in Cowley County crash

KWCH Car Crash generic
KWCH Car Crash generic(kwch)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 10:18 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A 49-year-old Winfield man was killed in a one-vehicle crash on US Highway 77 in Cowley County on Tuesday.

The crash happened at around 5:40 a.m. in the 33000 block of the roadway. A Jeep Cherokee driven by Eric Michael Andes was traveling north on Highway 77 when it left the roadway and rolled several times before coming to a stop in the median.

Andes was announced dead at the scene. There were no passengers in his vehicle and no other injuries.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Katharine McClain and her husband alerted authorities after they found a baby girl allegedly...
Couple find, rescue baby left in their backyard shed
A Wichita Police Detective is facing charges of a DUI charge after a car crash involving a city...
Off-duty Wichita Police Detective Arrested for DUI
On Monday, Sept. 26, Wichita State University released a rendering of plans to replace Cessna...
Wichita State University releases rendering of Cessna stadium renovation
Wichita Police Department badge
City of Wichita addresses concerns with WPD property and evidence
Police and paramedics work at the scene of a shooting at school No. 88 in Izhevsk, Russia,...
17 dead, 24 wounded in school shooting in Russia

Latest News

Vehicle-pedestrian crash at Broadway & MacArthur.
1 critical in vehicle-pedestrian collision
FILE — Mill Valley and Olathe Northwest will warm up in shirts that say “Keepin’ Clean for...
Area high school soccer teams to honor classmate killed by fentanyl
Caught on video: Farmington schools superintendent hits student with his car
Caught on video: Farmington schools superintendent hits student with his car
Expect traffic on commute from KC to Lawrence for KU football