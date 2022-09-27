Woman sought in connection with 2020 deadly shooting arrested for murder

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Records from the Sedgwick County Jail show a woman wanted in connection with an August 2020 deadly shooting at the Baby Dolls club in north Wichita is in custody. Booking details with the jail show first-degree murder among the arresting charges against 31-year-old Autumn Shanequa Metcalf.

Wichita police said Metcalf is suspected of shooting and killing Joe Wheeler III on the night of Aug. 24, 2020. Police said officers responded to Baby Dolls in the 4900 block of North Arkansas. Outside the club, they found Wheeler inside a vehicle, injured with gunshot wounds. Wheeler died at the scene.

