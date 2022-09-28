2 arrested in connection with juvenile sex crimes in Hutchinson

Hutchinson police arrested 57-year-old Mark E. Rank and 61-year-old Margaret A. Myrick...
Hutchinson police arrested 57-year-old Mark E. Rank and 61-year-old Margaret A. Myrick following an investigation into juvenile sex crimes.(Reno County Sheriff's Office)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KWCH) - Members of the Hutchinson Police Department Special Operations and Investigations Bureau arrested two people on Tuesday following an investigation into a juvenile sex offense.

Mark E. Rank, 57 of Belle Plaine, was arrested for electronic solicitation; believes the child was between 14 and 15 years old, and indecent solicitation of a child. Margaret A. Myrick, 61, also of Belle Plaine, was arrested for conspiracy to commit indecent solicitation of a child.

The Hutchinson Police Department is asking anyone who is aware of illegal activity to please call Crime Stoppers of Reno County at 1-800-222-TIPS, the Hutchinson Police Department at 620-694-2834, or use your P3Tips App on your smartphone.

