Building You: Jose Gutierrez of Jose Gutierrez Agency

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - In celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, we are featuring Hispanic owned businesses that are hiring right now.

After a year in business, Jose Gutierrez is expanding his insurance agency near 31st Street South and Seneca. Gutierrez is hiring two marketers, a producer, a customer service representative and a protégé, who he can groom to become an agency owner.

“I want that person to be able to learn, become coachable, and very competitive. I need a competitive person that wants to grow and win with us,” said Gutierrez.

Gutierrez began his career with Farmers Insurance in 2007, after earning bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Friends University.

“There’s a huge need to bring in new people into the industry and that we’re able to train some younger professionals about insurance,” said Gutierrez. “Within the Hispanic community and any minority community, unfortunately, the lack of knowledge is there. So, our goal is to educate our communities as much as we can.”

