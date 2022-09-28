Drought leads to fish salvage in Ellis County

Ellis City Lake in Ellis, Kansas
Ellis City Lake in Ellis, Kansas(KWCH)
By Austin Morton and KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 9:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELLIS COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - You can fish however you’d like at Ellis City Lake. Kansas wildlife officials just wants help getting all the fish out of the water.

Water levels at the lake are dropping because of the ongoing drought, so the state ordered a fish salvage. That means there are fewer restrictions when it comes to how the fish are caught. Wildlife officials already have moved more than 250 fish from Ellis City Lake to Cedar Bluff Reservoir.

Us biologists only have so many hours in day. We made an effort to utilize as many of the fish as we can and relocate them where they will survive longer term,” said Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism District Fishery Biologist Dave Spalsbury.

Spalsbury said the last fish salvage at Ellis City Lake happened 10 years ago.

