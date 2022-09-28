Firefighter suffers heat exhaustion battling grass fire near Derby

DERBY, Kan. (KWCH) - At least one firefighter was treated for heat exhaustion while fighting a grass fire in southeastern Sedgwick County.

Late Wednesday afternoon, crews responded to the fire located in the 5900 block of S. 107th St. E., northwest of the Hidden Lakes Golf Course.

The fire burned 10-15 acres, including 3-4 outbuildings, and it threatened a handful of homes, according to firefighters.

According to Sedgwick County dispatchers, there was a call for oxygen at the fire.

