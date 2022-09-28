Firefighter suffers heat exhaustion battling grass fire near Derby

On Wednesday. Sedgwick County firefighters said a grass fire consumed 3-4 outbuildings near...
On Wednesday. Sedgwick County firefighters said a grass fire consumed 3-4 outbuildings near Derby.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DERBY, Kan. (KWCH) - At least one firefighter was treated for heat exhaustion while fighting a grass fire in southeastern Sedgwick County.

Late Wednesday afternoon, crews responded to the fire located in the 5900 block of S. 107th St. E., northwest of the Hidden Lakes Golf Course.

The fire burned 10-15 acres, including 3-4 outbuildings, and it threatened a handful of homes, according to firefighters.

According to Sedgwick County dispatchers, there was a call for oxygen at the fire.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Emergency crews are on the scene of a large crash in Noble County, Oklahoma, that has shut down...
At least 1 dead after grass fire leads to large crash on Oklahoma highway
Swarms of unidentified bugs are causing headaches in a south Wichita neighborhood.
Swarms of unidentified bugs a nuisance in S. Wichita neighborhood
FILE - New York City Mayor Eric Adams speaks during the New York State Democratic Convention in...
New York City mayor: ‘Kansas doesn’t have a brand’
Law enforcement from multiple agencies responded.
Arkansas hospital visitor shot dead; acquaintance arrested
An overturned semi is blocking southbound traffic on K-15 at I-135.
K-15 closed in south Wichita due to rolled semi

Latest News

Flu
Doctors encourage getting flu shot early
Morgan Prager mug shot
Man sentenced to more than 20 years in deadly cutting
A couple from Derby is headed to Florida to assist with Hurricane Ian relief.
Local Red Cross volunteers headed to assist with Hurricane Ian relief
Jose Gutierrez of Jose Gutierrez Agency
Building You: Jose Gutierrez of Jose Gutierrez Agency