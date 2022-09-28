A less-warm Wednesday in Wichita

What's ahead in Wichita.
By Jake Dunne
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 5:06 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says after warming into the 80s, and close to 90 degrees in a few spots over southern Kansas on Tuesday, today will be five to ten degrees cooler behind a weak cold front. However, highs in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees this afternoon are near normal for late September.

A gradual warming trend is expected into the weekend. Highs in the lower to middle 80s on Thursday and Friday will climb into the middle to upper 80s this weekend.

The breeze will be back tomorrow and Friday, but gusts from the south should stay under 25-30 mph and fire weather concerns will be minimal, if any at all.

Looking ahead… a slow moving, weak weather maker will bring some clouds and cooler temperatures to Kansas next week, but meaningful rainfall looks unlikely with this system.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Sunny, slightly cooler. Wind: E 10-15. High: 80.

Tonight: Clear. Wind: E 10-15. Low: 53.

Tomorrow: Sunny and becoming breezy. Wind: SE 10-20; gusty. High: 82.

Fri: Low: 55. High: 85. Mostly sunny, continued breezy.

Sat: Low: 56. High: 86. Mostly sunny and warm.

Sun: Low: 55. High: 84. Mostly sunny and warm.

Mon: Low: 53. High: 83. Mostly sunny.

Tue: Low: 54. High: 80. Partly cloudy, cooler.

