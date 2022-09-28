Local Red Cross volunteers headed to assist with Hurricane Ian relief

DERBY, Kan. (KWCH) - Red Cross volunteers from the Wichita area will head to Florida Thursday morning to help with the response to Hurricane Ian.

Husband and wife disaster responders Pat and Lori Loney will drive a Red Cross emergency response vehicle roughly 20 hours from Wichita to Florida. The Loneys, who live in Derby, recently volunteered on the Red Cross of Kansas’ response to the Andover tornado.

“The American Red Cross had more than 500 trained disaster workers on the ground ahead of Ian’s landfall as a category 4 hurricane. Before the storm, the Red Cross moved truckloads of additional cots, blankets and comfort kits, along with tens of thousands of relief supplies into the region to be prepared to help as many as 60,000 people. Dozens of emergency response vehicles are pre-positioned across the state, and additional resources are on the way,” said the organization.

The Red Cross is collecting donations to help those impacted by Hurricane Ian. You can find those details here.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com