Man arrested after woman struck by car in Barton County

Barton County deputies arrested 42-year-old Justin Merritt on Tuesday in connection with a...
Barton County deputies arrested 42-year-old Justin Merritt on Tuesday in connection with a domestic where he is accused of striking a woman with a vehicle.(Barton County Sheriff's Office)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Barton County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a 42-year-old man on Tuesday after he was accused of striking a woman with a vehicle.

Deputies were dispatched to the disturbance around 5:15 p.m. They arrived to find Justin Merritt trying to leave the scene. He was taken into custody. Witnesses said Merritt tried to hit the woman with the vehicle several times. At one point he struck her, causing her to go over the hood of the vehicle, witnesses told police. Further investigation revealed Merritt had several self-inflicted lacerations to an arm.

Police determined Merritt and the woman had been involved in a domestic dispute.

The Great Bend Fire Department and EMS were called in to examine Merritt. After medical treatment, Merritt was taken to the Barton County Jail and booked on charges of aggravated battery. He is being held in lieu of a $40,000 bond.

