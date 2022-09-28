Man sentenced to more than 20 years in deadly cutting

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A 24-year-old Pittsburg man faces more than 20 years in prison in connection with a fight that turned deadly in early 2020. A Sedgwick County District Court judge sentenced Morgan Prager to 242 months in prison following Prager’s murder conviction in the death of 19-year-old Vincent Venturella.

On the January 11, 2020 assault call at a Wichita home, police said Prager cut Venturella with a knife during a disturbance, then left the home. Police initially arrested Prager for attempted first-degree murder. Sedgwick County Jail records show an updated active charge of second-degree murder after Venturella died from his injuries.

