Man sentenced to more than 20 years in deadly cutting

Morgan Prager mug shot
Morgan Prager mug shot(Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 6:12 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A 24-year-old Pittsburg man faces more than 20 years in prison in connection with a fight that turned deadly in early 2020. A Sedgwick County District Court judge sentenced Morgan Prager to 242 months in prison following Prager’s murder conviction in the death of 19-year-old Vincent Venturella.

On the January 11, 2020 assault call at a Wichita home, police said Prager cut Venturella with a knife during a disturbance, then left the home. Police initially arrested Prager for attempted first-degree murder. Sedgwick County Jail records show an updated active charge of second-degree murder after Venturella died from his injuries.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Emergency crews are on the scene of a large crash in Noble County, Oklahoma, that has shut down...
At least 1 dead after grass fire leads to large crash on Oklahoma highway
Swarms of unidentified bugs are causing headaches in a south Wichita neighborhood.
Swarms of unidentified bugs a nuisance in S. Wichita neighborhood
FILE - New York City Mayor Eric Adams speaks during the New York State Democratic Convention in...
New York City mayor: ‘Kansas doesn’t have a brand’
Law enforcement from multiple agencies responded.
Arkansas hospital visitor shot dead; acquaintance arrested
An overturned semi is blocking southbound traffic on K-15 at I-135.
K-15 closed in south Wichita due to rolled semi

Latest News

Flu
Doctors encourage getting flu shot early
On Wednesday. Sedgwick County firefighters said a grass fire consumed 3-4 outbuildings near...
Firefighter suffers heat exhaustion battling grass fire near Derby
A couple from Derby is headed to Florida to assist with Hurricane Ian relief.
Local Red Cross volunteers headed to assist with Hurricane Ian relief
Jose Gutierrez of Jose Gutierrez Agency
Building You: Jose Gutierrez of Jose Gutierrez Agency