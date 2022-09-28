NFL: If Hurricane Ian moves Chiefs-Bucs matchup, game will be played in Minneapolis

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) eludes Tampa Bay Buccaneers strong safety...
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) eludes Tampa Bay Buccaneers strong safety Antoine Winfield Jr. (31) and inside linebacker Devin White (45) after a catch during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)(Jason Behnken | AP)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 12:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Hurricane Ian neared landfall early Wednesday afternoon, threatening much of the Florida peninsula.

College football games have been relocated and rescheduled already. The eyes of the NFL will be focused on the Tampa Bay-Kansas City primetime matchup and whether the game will still play in the Sunshine State.

NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport stated that should the hurricane force a change of venue, the Chiefs and Buccaneers would square off at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

The Minnesota Vikings will be overseas on Sunday for their game against the New Orleans Saints at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in England.

But there is no change to the Super Bowl LV rematch, as of Wednesday at noon.

The Chiefs and Buccaneers are slated to kickoff Sunday at 7:20 p.m.

For more Chiefs coverage, click here.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews are on the scene of a large crash in Noble County, Oklahoma, that has shut down...
At least 1 dead after grass fire leads to large crash on Oklahoma highway
Swarms of unidentified bugs are causing headaches in a south Wichita neighborhood.
Swarms of unidentified bugs a nuisance in S. Wichita neighborhood
FILE - New York City Mayor Eric Adams speaks during the New York State Democratic Convention in...
New York City mayor: ‘Kansas doesn’t have a brand’
Vehicle-pedestrian crash at Broadway & MacArthur.
1 critical in vehicle-pedestrian collision
An overturned semi is blocking southbound traffic on K-15 at I-135.
K-15 closed in south Wichita due to rolled semi

Latest News

Hutchinson police arrested 57-year-old Mark E. Rank and 61-year-old Margaret A. Myrick...
2 arrested in connection with juvenile sex crimes in Hutchinson
Brian Etheridge, who died in 2009
Wednesday marks 13 years since Brian Etheridge’s line-of-duty death
WPD property and evidence
FF12 takes deeper look at Wichita Police Department evidence storage
Austin Martin (16) looks on as the Frisco RoughRiders celebrate their Texas League Championship...
Wind Surge season ends, Frisco takes Texas League title