NYC mayor's remarks draw pushback from Kansans

A combine rolls through a wheat field during the 2022 summer wheat harvest near Geneseo, Kansas.
A combine rolls through a wheat field during the 2022 summer wheat harvest near Geneseo, Kansas.(Seth Rolfs)
By Alex Jirgens and KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2022
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - New York City Mayor Eric Adams on Tuesday made remarks that are drawing pushback from Kansans. Adams said on a recent trip overseas, he was welcomed and accepted because people were familiar with the brand of New York City, something he said, Kansas lacks.

After hearing the remarks, Kansans pushed back. Among them is actor Eric Stonestreet who posted a promotional video for the Sunflower State, featuring the slogan, “To the Stars.”

“I’m from Kansas and have been to New York many times,” Stonestreet wrote. “I find beauty in both places and with the people from both places. Too bad NYC’s elected leader can’t say the same thing.” #brand.

Eyewitness News also spoke with fellow Kansans about Adams’ remarks.

“When you go somewhere else like Florida, it makes you appreciate it more, having the sand and beach and this. But out here, it’s more freedom. That’s what I like about Kansas,” Brendan Grossman said.

Sierra Hass, a Kansas native from Salina said she likes fellow Kansans’ collective kindness and treatment of others without passing judgement.

“I think it’s beautiful out here,” she said.

Colby Sharples-Terry with the Kansas Office of Tourism believes Adams’ comments were not in good taste. She believes it’s important to talk about your state in an authentic way and change perspectives.

“From our standpoint, you don’t have to slam others to talk about your greatness,” Sharples-Terry said. “We don’t do that as a state. We talk about us and what makes us unique.”

She offered advice for those that haven’t toured around much or stepped foot in Kansas.

“I think they should come here and experience it themselves before judging,” Sharples-Terry said.

She said the Kansas Office of Tourism is inviting Adams to visit the Sunflower State.

