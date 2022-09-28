Quiet weather; steady temperatures

Gusty south winds will help to warm things up a bit for the back half of the week
More mild late September weather on the way
More mild late September weather on the way(KWCH)
By Ross Janssen
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Quiet weather will continue for Kansas during the second half of the week. Much of the area will see temperatures warm a bit, but not to record setting levels like last week.

Skies will be mainly sunny on Thursday with south winds gusty for the late morning and afternoon. It will be a south to southeast wind, which should help to warm temperatures into the mid and upper 80s for western Kansas. Farther east, it will be a day with highs near 80.

More dry weather on the way for Friday and the upcoming weekend. Much of the state will see highs in the low to mid 80s (the average highs are in the upper 70s heading into early October).

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Clear. Wind: E/SE 5-15. Low: 53.

Tomorrow: Sunny and becoming breezy. Wind: SE 10-20; gusty. High: 82.

Tomorrow Night: Clear to partly cloudy. Wind: SE 10-15. Low: 57.

Fri: High: 83 Becoming mostly sunny. Breezy.

Sat: High: 84 Low: 56 Mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 83 Low: 53 Mostly sunny.

Mon: High: 83 Low: 52 Mostly sunny.

Tue: High: 80 Low: 54 Partly cloudy.

Wed: High: 77 Low: 55 Mostly cloudy.

