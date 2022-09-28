Sedgwick County Zoo announces death of ‘American Cream Draft Horse’

Sedgwick County Zoo
Sedgwick County Zoo(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sedgwick County Zoo announced the death of one of its animals on Wednesday. The zoo said, Shasta, an American Cream Draft Horse, died after struggling with health issues over the past month.

Shasta arrived at the zoo in 2003, she was five months old. The zoo said she became a guest favorite “due to her size, beauty, and spunky personality.”

“The American Cream Draft Horse is listed as critically endangered with The Livestock Conservancy and is the only breed of draft horse developed in the United States,” said the zoo. “Shasta was the only American Cream Draft Horse within any AZA organization and will be missed by guests and staff alike.”

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Emergency crews are on the scene of a large crash in Noble County, Oklahoma, that has shut down...
At least 1 dead after grass fire leads to large crash on Oklahoma highway
Swarms of unidentified bugs are causing headaches in a south Wichita neighborhood.
Swarms of unidentified bugs a nuisance in S. Wichita neighborhood
FILE - New York City Mayor Eric Adams speaks during the New York State Democratic Convention in...
New York City mayor: ‘Kansas doesn’t have a brand’
Law enforcement from multiple agencies responded.
Arkansas hospital visitor shot dead; acquaintance arrested
An overturned semi is blocking southbound traffic on K-15 at I-135.
K-15 closed in south Wichita due to rolled semi

Latest News

Out of the Darkness
Walk for suicide awareness coming to Derby’s High Park
Barton County deputies arrested 42-year-old Justin Merritt on Tuesday in connection with a...
Man arrested after woman struck by car in Barton County
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) eludes Tampa Bay Buccaneers strong safety...
NFL: If Hurricane Ian moves Chiefs-Bucs matchup, game will be played in Minneapolis
Hutchinson police arrested 57-year-old Mark E. Rank and 61-year-old Margaret A. Myrick...
2 arrested in connection with juvenile sex crimes in Hutchinson