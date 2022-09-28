Sedgwick County Zoo announces death of ‘American Cream Draft Horse’

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sedgwick County Zoo announced the death of one of its animals on Wednesday. The zoo said, Shasta, an American Cream Draft Horse, died after struggling with health issues over the past month.

Shasta arrived at the zoo in 2003, she was five months old. The zoo said she became a guest favorite “due to her size, beauty, and spunky personality.”

“The American Cream Draft Horse is listed as critically endangered with The Livestock Conservancy and is the only breed of draft horse developed in the United States,” said the zoo. “Shasta was the only American Cream Draft Horse within any AZA organization and will be missed by guests and staff alike.”

