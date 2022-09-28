Swarms of unidentified bugs a nuisance in S. Wichita neighborhood

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It hasn’t been a typical beginning of the week for Wichita residents Steve and Evelyn Sandell. They realized something was wrong when they observed small black bugs swarming up and down their driveway and the exterior of their house.

“I got up [Monday]. I opened the front door to let my dog look out the door and those bugs were everywhere,” Evelyn said. “I mean, everywhere, just coated. And I called my husband and I told him, ‘come look at these bugs.’”

The couple tried to get rid of the bugs a few different ways. But the pests kept coming.

“I didn’t know what else to do, so we put powder down that we had. [Evelyn] took the air blower nd tried to blow them off the sidewalk. We’ve don al kinds of stuff,” Steve said.

A local extermination company was at the Sandell house Tuesday, spraying portions of the house and trying to figure out what type of insects are causing the headache. Steve said the company told him the insects might be Chinch bugs. Steve took some of the bugs to the Sedgwick County Extension Office where the effort continues to identify them.

The swarms are creating problems for other homes on the Sandell’s block, as well. Steve and Evelyn said the situation creates a hazard.

“You can’t even let your kids out to play and we have a lot of little kids in this neighborhood,” Evelyn said.

