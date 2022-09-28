Walk for suicide awareness coming to Derby’s High Park

Out of the Darkness
Out of the Darkness(American Foundation for Suicide Prevention)
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 4:34 PM CDT
DERBY, Kan. (KWCH) - A community walk will be held next weekend to bring awareness to suicide and mental health conditions.

The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention is hosting an Out of the Darkness South Central Kansas area walk at Derby’s High Park Zimmerman Pavilion on Oct. 8. The event starts at 9 a.m. with the walk beginning at 11 a.m.

“I found the walks in 2016 after losing Tommy (twin brother) in the spring. It was such a nurturing, safe and inclusive environment that I knew I wanted to be involved to provide that to others,” says Chairperson Theresa Cummins.

These community walks are held nationwide every spring and are meant as journey to bring remembrance, hope and support to those impacted by suicide and mental health conditions.

For information on the event or to register visit: American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP).

