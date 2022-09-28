Walt Disney World, Universal Studios closing due to Hurricane Ian

Walt Disney World announced that all its parks will be closed Wednesday and Thursday, including...
Walt Disney World announced that all its parks will be closed Wednesday and Thursday, including Disney’s waterparks and Disney Springs.(Anna Fox / CC BY 2.0)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 1:33 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (Gray News) – Walt Disney World and Universal Studios are closing as Florida braces for Hurricane Ian.

Walt Disney World announced that all its parks will be closed Wednesday and Thursday, including Disney’s waterparks and Disney Springs.

Disney Resort hotels are staying open, but guests are urged to shelter in place in their rooms as the storm hits.

Universal also announced that all its Orlando parks will be closed Wednesday and Thursday. Hotels on the property are staying open.

Other major theme parks in the area, including SeaWorld and Busch Gardens, will also be closed Wednesday and Thursday.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews are on the scene of a large crash in Noble County, Oklahoma, that has shut down...
At least 1 dead after grass fire leads to large crash on Oklahoma highway
Swarms of unidentified bugs are causing headaches in a south Wichita neighborhood.
Swarms of unidentified bugs a nuisance in S. Wichita neighborhood
FILE - New York City Mayor Eric Adams speaks during the New York State Democratic Convention in...
New York City mayor: ‘Kansas doesn’t have a brand’
Vehicle-pedestrian crash at Broadway & MacArthur.
1 critical in vehicle-pedestrian collision
An overturned semi is blocking southbound traffic on K-15 at I-135.
K-15 closed in south Wichita due to rolled semi

Latest News

An aerial images shows a crime scene where a 14-year-old lost his life.
Police search for 5 shooters in high school football ambush that killed 14-year-old
Ukrainian servicemen ride on a tank in the recently retaken area of Izium, Ukraine, Wednesday,...
US announces $1.1 billion more in military aid for Ukraine
Upper Peninsula Honor Flight lands in D.C.
Upper Peninsula Honor Flight lands in D.C.
FILE - Two people have been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of rapper PnB Rock...
Woman, minor arrested in shooting of rapper PnB Rock in LA
Russia's United Nations Ambassador Vasily Nebenzya, left, confers with an aide, while Ukraine...
Russia poised to annex occupied Ukraine after sham vote