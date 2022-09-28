Wednesday marks 13 years since Brian Etheridge’s line-of-duty death

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Tuesday, Sept. 28, marks 13 years since Sedgwick County Sheriff Deputy Brian Etheridge was shot and killed in the line of duty.

Etheridge was shot twice after responding to a larceny call in southeast Wichita. Etheridge underwent surgery at the hospital, but died a few hours after being shot.

The suspect in the shooting, a 27-year-old man, was found in a field about a quarter-mile from the crime scene. He was wounded after exchanging gunfire with officers and died from his injuries.

Etheridge had served in the Sheriff’s office for 18 months. He is one of nearly 30 officers honored on a memorial wall outside of Wichita City Hall for law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com