Wednesday marks 13 years since Brian Etheridge’s line-of-duty death

Brian Etheridge, who died in 2009
Brian Etheridge, who died in 2009(Sedgwick County Sheriff's Department)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Tuesday, Sept. 28, marks 13 years since Sedgwick County Sheriff Deputy Brian Etheridge was shot and killed in the line of duty.

Etheridge was shot twice after responding to a larceny call in southeast Wichita. Etheridge underwent surgery at the hospital, but died a few hours after being shot.

The suspect in the shooting, a 27-year-old man, was found in a field about a quarter-mile from the crime scene. He was wounded after exchanging gunfire with officers and died from his injuries.

Etheridge had served in the Sheriff’s office for 18 months. He is one of nearly 30 officers honored on a memorial wall outside of Wichita City Hall for law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Emergency crews are on the scene of a large crash in Noble County, Oklahoma, that has shut down...
At least 1 dead after grass fire leads to large crash on Oklahoma highway
FILE - New York City Mayor Eric Adams speaks during the New York State Democratic Convention in...
New York City mayor: ‘Kansas doesn’t have a brand’
Swarms of unidentified bugs are causing headaches in a south Wichita neighborhood.
Swarms of unidentified bugs a nuisance in S. Wichita neighborhood
Vehicle-pedestrian crash at Broadway & MacArthur.
1 critical in vehicle-pedestrian collision
Aaron Langley-Dunning.
El Dorado man arrested on 43 counts of child pornography

Latest News

Hutchinson police arrested 57-year-old Mark E. Rank and 61-year-old Margaret A. Myrick...
2 arrested in connection with juvenile sex crimes in Hutchinson
WPD property and evidence
FF12 takes deeper look at Wichita Police Department evidence storage
Austin Martin (16) looks on as the Frisco RoughRiders celebrate their Texas League Championship...
Wind Surge season ends, Frisco takes Texas League title
Aerial view of Wichita's Keeper of the Plains
Kansans react to NYC mayor's remarks on state lacking 'brand'