Wichita State soccer clubs anticipate growth with stadium renovations

Aerial view of Wichita State University's historic Cessna Stadium
Aerial view of Wichita State University's historic Cessna Stadium
By KWCH Staff and Lily Wu
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 7:12 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita State has released new renderings of what Cessna Stadium may look like in a few years. The project will be broken down into four phases and will cost more than $51 million. Many students are excited because the project also includes a brand new soccer field.

The presidents of both the men’s and women’s soccer clubs at Wichita State are welcoming the latest plans for the stadium.

“Having the chance to have it grow is exciting for us. Even if I can’t play on it, knowing that I helped influence and helped it start, that’s enough for me,” said Jacob Headrick, president of WSU Men’s Soccer Club.

The first two phases of renovations include a regulation-sized soccer field and re-configuring the eight-lane track around the field. “A regulation soccer field is 75 yards by 120 yards. Which is big enough to put a football field in there, as well, in terms of hosting high school football or maybe a high school all-star,” said Wichita State University Athletic Director Kevin Saal.

While Wichita State doesn’t have an NCAA Division I soccer team, the intramural and club sports coordinator says there’s growing popularity for soccer on campus.

“I’ve definitely seen an uptick in interest from students regardless of the form of soccer, whether it’s futsal, outdoor, indoor. It has definitely been a large spike in interest. Including both intramural and club sports, I’d say we have approximately about 200 students that participate throughout the year,” said Trent Koehler, coordinator of WSU sport programs.

Wichita State does not have a specific timeline to add a soccer team. The athletic director says building a team is dependent on the progress of the renovation, which relies on development and fundraising.

