Wind Surge season ends, Frisco takes Texas League title

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Recap from Tim Grubbs with the Wichita Wind Surge

A four-run tenth inning rally led the Frisco RoughRiders to a 7-5 victory over the Wind Surge on Tuesday evening as Wichita’s season comes to a dramatic close.

The Surge struck first in the first inning as Edouard Julien hit an RBI double to score Austin Martin. Jair Camargo followed with a groundout to shortstop that allowed another runner to score and give Wichita an early 2-0 lead.

Brent Headrick made his tenth start on the mound for the Surge this season and pitched a season-high seven scoreless innings and allowed three hits and tallied eleven strikeouts before being relieved by Cody Laweryson in the eighth inning.

The RoughRiders tied the game in the eighth inning as Kellen Strahm doubled to score a run and Trevor Hauer followed with a sacrifice fly to score a run and tie the game 2-2.

The Surge responded in the eighth inning as DaShawn Keirsey Jr. hit a bunt single that scored Brooks Lee to give the Surge a 3-2 lead.

Frisco tied the game in the bottom of the ninth with two outs and two men on base as Thomas Saggese singled on a line drive to right field to tie the game 3-3.

The RoughRiders scored four runs in the tenth inning to take their first lead of the game courtesy of back-to-back RBI singles from Frainyer Chavez and Jonathan Ornelas to give Frisco the game-deciding 7-3 lead.

The Surge comeback fell short in the tenth as DaShawn Keirsey Jr. hit a two-run homer to cut the deficit to 7-5.

Notes: The Surge finished the postseason 1-1 at Riverfront Stadium and 3-2 overall… Wichita fell short in the Texas League Championship for the second straight year.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com