Biden administration getting ready to start student loan debt forgiveness process

Some time next month, the Department of Education will unveil an online application for debt...
Some time next month, the Department of Education will unveil an online application for debt relief.
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
(Gray News) - The Biden administration is taking action to forgive student loan debt.

The Department of Education has sent out an email to Americans that lays out details about the program, including who is and isn’t eligible.

Some time next month, the Department of Education will unveil an online application for debt relief. Students will have until Dec. 31, 2023 to apply.

According to information from the White House, applicants won’t need to log in with a FSA ID or upload any supporting documents.

Officials said they will review the requests and determine who will get a financial break.

Federal Student Aid at the Department of Education will work with loan servicers to process the relief.

People are encouraged to visit Studentaid.gov for more information.

They also warn those who apply to be cautious of scams trying to take advantage of the situation.

Last month, President Joe Biden announced the plan to cancel up to $10,000 in student loan debt for those who make under $125,000 per year or $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients.

Six states led by Republicans are suing to try to stop the student loan debt forgiveness plan, alleging overreach by the Biden administration, the Associated Press reported.

