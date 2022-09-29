Blood stem cell registration drive held for Salina teen in urgent need

By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SALINA, Kan. (KWCH) - Groups came together for a Salina teenager on Thursday to host a large blood-stem-cell-donation event. Local radio station 99KG partnered with a nonprofit organization, DKMS, in hosting the drive for 14-year-old Calvin Davis. The Salina teen was diagnosed with myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and “is in urgent need of a blood stem cell transplant,” a news release from DKMS said.

DKMS describes itself as “an international nonprofit dedicated to eradicating blood cancers and other blood-related illnesses by inspiring people around the world to register as blood stem cell donors.”

“DKMS is providing patients with a second chance at life, working closely with families from diagnosis to transplant and beyond,” the organization, founded in Germany in 1991, said.

The goal of Thursday’s drive was to identify potential matching donors for Davis, a freshman at Salina South High School. In its news release, DKMS said a transplant will allow Davis to return to school, as he’s currently studying online while undergoing treatment.

“It is hard to remain positive, but I keep thinking about my dog and how happy she’ll be to see me when I get home,” the teen said.

DKMS said Davis is looking forward to again being a normal 14-year-old and enjoying regular activities with his parents and three siblings.

“But first he must find his perfect match,” the organization said.

DKMS pointed out that 70% of people suffering from blood-related illnesses rely on donors outside of their families. With this, the organization and 99KG encouraged anyone in good health between the ages of 18 and 55 to attend Thursday’s registration drive.

To register as a blood stem cell donor, please visit dkms.org.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

