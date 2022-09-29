Breezy & warm into the weekend

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Other than a few high clouds into early Friday, skies will remain clear and the weather remains quiet. Temperatures will stay above normal for now, with highs mainly in the low to mid 80s.

Friday will have gusty south winds around most of the state, with a few approaching 30 mph. Morning temperatures will be in the 50s and highs will go back above 80 for much of the state.

Saturday won’t change, except for the fact the winds back down a bit. Highs will stay in the 80s with sunshine expected both days over the weekend.

Early next week brings a chance of a few showers to western Kansas, but odds are most of the state will stay dry.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Clear to mostly clear. Wind: SE 5-15. Low: 57.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and breezy. Wind: SE/S 10-20; gusty. High: 83.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Wind: SE 5-10. Low: 53.

Sat: High: 84 Mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 83 Low: 51 Mostly sunny.

Mon: High: 83 Low: 52 Mostly sunny.

Tue: High: 84 Low: 54 Becoming partly cloudy.

Wed: High: 79 Low: 55 Decreasing clouds.

Thu: High: 73 Low: 52 Partly cloudy.

