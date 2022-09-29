Cheese factory brings job growth to Dodge City

The California-based company, Hilmar Cheese, chose Dodge City as the home of its third location.
By KWCH Staff and Austin Morton
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DODGE CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - A new cheese factory in Dodge City will begin construction Friday morning. The California-based company, Hilmar Cheese, chose Dodge City as the home of its third location.

After ruling out 20 potential locations, Hilmar settled on Dodge City because of its workforce and milk availability. Dodge City City Manager Nick Hernandez said it will take 250 employees to keep the facility running and many more to get it built.

“We’re anticipating to see about 1,500 construction, manufacturing jobs here,” said Hernandez.

Not only is Hilmar preparing for an influx of workers, but other businesses in the area are expecting to see growth as well.

“Of course, there’s trucking companies, veterinary services, feed suppliers and a whole gambit of other industries that come in because of it,” said Joann Knight, Exec. Director of Dodge City Economic Development.

The cheese factory is expected to open at the end of 2024.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Swarms of unidentified bugs are causing headaches in a south Wichita neighborhood.
Swarms of unidentified bugs a nuisance in S. Wichita neighborhood
Law enforcement from multiple agencies responded.
Arkansas hospital visitor shot dead; acquaintance arrested
The Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office arrested Wichita Police Recruit Officer Trevon Morrison on...
Wichita police recruit officer arrested
An Amazon facility in Texas has been temporarily closed due to bed bugs.
Officials: Amazon facility temporarily closes due to bed bugs
Emergency crews are on the scene of a large crash in Noble County, Oklahoma, that has shut down...
At least 1 dead after grass fire leads to large crash on Oklahoma highway

Latest News

Debra Brock says the contractor she hired took the money and never finished the job. She hired...
Left in the lurch: Contractor starts job, disappears
2022 Enrollment
Kansas enrollment released
DKMS
Blood stem cell registration drive held for Salina teen in urgent need
Cheese factory brings job growth to Dodge City.
Cheese factory brings job growth to Dodge City