Cheese factory brings job growth to Dodge City.

DODGE CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - A new cheese factory in Dodge City will begin construction Friday morning. The California-based company, Hilmar Cheese, chose Dodge City as the home of its third location.

After ruling out 20 potential locations, Hilmar settled on Dodge City because of its workforce and milk availability. Dodge City City Manager Nick Hernandez said it will take 250 employees to keep the facility running and many more to get it built.

“We’re anticipating to see about 1,500 construction, manufacturing jobs here,” said Hernandez.

Not only is Hilmar preparing for an influx of workers, but other businesses in the area are expecting to see growth as well.

“Of course, there’s trucking companies, veterinary services, feed suppliers and a whole gambit of other industries that come in because of it,” said Joann Knight, Exec. Director of Dodge City Economic Development.

The cheese factory is expected to open at the end of 2024.

