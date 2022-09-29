Does It Work? Vejo

Testing the Vejo portable blender for Does It Work Wednesday.
By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 12:02 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Making smoothies at home can be messy and time-consuming. The makers of the Vejo say their device changes that by blending your favorite drinks with the pod and the press of a button, in just 30 seconds.

Does the portable blender work as advertised. To put the Vejo to the test, we enlisted the help of Jesse Bourque, owner of a local smoothie shop.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

