Excitement spreads with breakout season for KU football

By Grant DeMars
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (KWCH) - Gearing up for its fifth game of the season at home Saturday against Iowa State, the University of Kansas football team has a realistic shot of moving within a win of bowl eligibility, remaining undefeated on the young season and potentially moving into the Top 25 in national polls.

It’s the strongest start to a season for the Jayhawks since 2009 and fans are taking notice. Despite being fresh off a national championship in men’s basketball, the sport most across the country associate with KU, some students are considering it a football school.

“People expect to win, which is different especially around here because we only get that for basketball. People are excited, people are going to football games and staying at football games,” said KU sophomore, Monica Rodriguez.

The change in perspective comes with new leadership. After establishing confidence in the program last year with on-the-field improvement highlighted by a monster upset at Texas, Head Coach Lance Leipold has the Jayhawks ahead of schedule when it comes to meeting experts’ expectations. In the preseason, KU was picked to finish last in the 10-team Big 12 Conference. Heading into Saturday, the Jayhawks are on top of the standings.

Some say the success can be seen daily on KU’s campus.

“KU football has been through a lot the last few years. A lot of different coaches, a lot of people in and out transferring. I feel like Lance Liepold and the games and stuff like that, are going to be great for the program and keeping people around,” Josh Frumkin, a junior at KU.

KU (4-0, 1-0 in the Big 12) and Iowa State (3-1, 0-1) kick off at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday in Lawrence. Those wanting to watch the game on TV can catch it on ESPN 2.

