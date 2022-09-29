Hays High School considers mascot name change

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The mascot for Hays High School could change for the first time in the school’s history. With construction of a new high school, the Hays school district says it’s looking to rebrand.

Currently, the mascot for Hays High School is the “Indian”. The Hays school district hasn’t taken formal action to change the mascot, but the high school’s administration announced they will be sending surveys home with students to find the best name idea for a potential change.

If the mascot for Hays High School does change, that would happen ahead of the new building’s opening.

