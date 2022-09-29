Kansas AG files lawsuit challenging legality of student loan forgiveness

FILE PHOTO - Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt discusses a proposal that he's pushing with...
FILE PHOTO - Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt discusses a proposal that he's pushing with other Republicans to amend the state constitution to give the Legislature the power to overturn state agencies' administrative regulations, at a news conference, Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan. Behind him are Senate President Ty Masterson, left, R-Andover, and House Speaker Ron Ryckman Jr., right, R-Olathe.(AP Photo/John Hanna)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt has filed a lawsuit in federal court challenging the Biden administration’s student loan cancellation program, asserting that the administration lacks legal authority to forgive debt without congressional authorization.

Schmidt joined officials from five other states in seeking a temporary restraining order pausing the program. The administration has indicated it will start cancelling loan balances as early as next week. Just a few months ago, the U.S. Supreme Court warned federal agencies against “asserting highly consequential power beyond what Congress could reasonably be understood to have granted” by statute.

Schmidt said the law that the Biden administration relies on is known as the Higher Education Relief Opportunities for Students Act of 2003 (HEROES Act), passed to protect service members fighting in the War on Terror from student loan collections. Schmidt asserts that is is inconceivable that when Congress passed the HEROES Act, it thought it was authorizing the president to unilaterally decree something like the Mass Debt Cancellation, which Schmidt says will result in around half a trillion dollars in losses to the federal treasury.

The states argue that the Mass Debt Cancellation is not tailored to address the effects of the pandemic on federal student loan borrowers, as the Biden administration says is authorized by the HEROES Act. Schmidt says the cancellation disregards the act’s objectives and express requirements.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Swarms of unidentified bugs are causing headaches in a south Wichita neighborhood.
Swarms of unidentified bugs a nuisance in S. Wichita neighborhood
Law enforcement from multiple agencies responded.
Arkansas hospital visitor shot dead; acquaintance arrested
An Amazon facility in Texas has been temporarily closed due to bed bugs.
Officials: Amazon facility temporarily closes due to bed bugs
Emergency crews are on the scene of a large crash in Noble County, Oklahoma, that has shut down...
At least 1 dead after grass fire leads to large crash on Oklahoma highway
Coolio performs during the "I Love The 90's" tour on Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, at RiverEdge Park in...
‘Gangsta’s Paradise’ rapper Coolio dies at age 59

Latest News

At a press conference in a Rapid City area grocery store, Governor Kristi Noem committed to...
Noem changes course on grocery tax, commits to repealing it
Abortion and the midterms
After Kansas litmus test, abortion rights in full view as November looms
Democrat Laura Kelly (left) and Republican Derek Schmidt (right).
FF 12 Fact Check: Ad targets Kansas governor on education issues
mammogram
President Biden to deliver ‘Cancer Moonshot’ speech Monday in Boston