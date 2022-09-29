Aircraft evacuate to McConnell AFB from Hurricane Ian’s path

Ahead of Hurricane Ian's impact along the Carolina coast, nine KC-46A Pegasus aircraft arrived...
Ahead of Hurricane Ian's impact along the Carolina coast, nine KC-46A Pegasus aircraft arrived at McConnell from the 916th Air Refueling Wing, an Air Force Reserve unit stationed at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, N.C.(McConnell Air Force Base)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) – On Thursday, McConnell Air Force Base received aircraft which were evacuated out of the path of Hurricane Ian.

Nine KC-46A Pegasus aircraft arrived at McConnell from the 916th Air Refueling Wing, an Air Force Reserve unit stationed at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, N.C.

Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday and has regained hurricane force strength as it heads toward the Carolina coast with the expectation of making landfall by Friday. Out of an abundance of caution, the 916th ARW evacuated the nine KC-46s to McConnell to preserve their mission capability.

McConnell said its personnel is familiar with the 916th ARW unit as both operate the KC-46. Airmen from both bases also combined to complete a KC-46 Employment Capability Exercise at Moron Air Base, Spain in March and April where they evaluated how the KC-46 will provide Rapid Global Mobility capabilities for future Joint operations.

