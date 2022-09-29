Man arrested for attempted murder after Wednesday stabbing

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Police arrested 38-year-old Julian Gonzalez Thursday for attempted murder after a stabbing and alleged intentional car crash this week left four people injured, including a 30-year-old man.

At around 6:15 Wednesday night, officers responded to a crash and a disturbance at Murdock at West Street. There, several people were providing first air to a victim. Two people attempted to subdue Gonzalez, one by driving toward him, and the other by holding Gonzalez at gunpoint until officers arrived.

The investigation revealed that Gonzalez used his vehicle to strike another vehicle driven by the 30-year-old stabbing victim. The victim’s car also contained a 28-year-old woman, a 4-year-old girl and a 5-year-old boy. Police say Gonzalez exited his car and began breaking the windows of the victims’ car with nun-chucks. The two adults were attempting to remove the children from the vehicle when Gonzalez began stabbing the man in the lower body.

Multiple people attempted to give commands to Gonzalez while he was held at gunpoint, and others provided first aid until officers arrived. The woman received minor lacerations from exiting the vehicle. All the victims and the suspect were taken to the hospital.

