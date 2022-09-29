Nearly a pound of meth seized during Garden City traffic stop

Following a traffic stop and vehicle search, Garden City police found a 436.4 grams of...
Following a traffic stop and vehicle search, Garden City police found a 436.4 grams of methamphetamine, a digital scale, and drug paraphernalia used to introduce drugs into the human body.(Garden City Police Department)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - Garden City police arrested a woman on Wednesday after nearly a pound of meth was found in the car she was driving.

An officer stopped the Kia Soul at N. 3rd St. and E. Hamline for failure to use a turn signal at a stop sign. The driver, and the only person in the vehicle, was identified as 24-year-old Mariela Sanchez of Garden City.

After further investigation and reasonable suspicion, a Finney County Sheriff’s Office K9 deputy was called in to sniff the vehicle. The K9 picked up the presence of narcotics which led to a vehicle search. During the search, officers found about 436.4 grams of methamphetamine, a digital scale, and drug paraphernalia. Police said the methamphetamine also tested presumptively positive for the presence of fentanyl.

Sanchez was arrested and booked into the Finney County Jail on distribution and possession charges.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Swarms of unidentified bugs are causing headaches in a south Wichita neighborhood.
Swarms of unidentified bugs a nuisance in S. Wichita neighborhood
Law enforcement from multiple agencies responded.
Arkansas hospital visitor shot dead; acquaintance arrested
An Amazon facility in Texas has been temporarily closed due to bed bugs.
Officials: Amazon facility temporarily closes due to bed bugs
Emergency crews are on the scene of a large crash in Noble County, Oklahoma, that has shut down...
At least 1 dead after grass fire leads to large crash on Oklahoma highway
The Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office arrested Wichita Police Recruit Officer Trevon Morrison on...
Wichita police recruit officer arrested

Latest News

FILE - Parents do some back-to-school shopping.
Kelly backs school sales tax holiday, tax relief for elderly and quicker end of 6.5% food tax
Samuel Roman
68 dogs seized from Sumner County home due to mistreatment
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady reacts after winning the NFC championship NFL...
Chiefs, Buccaneers game to be played in Tampa as scheduled, NFL says
Downtown Topeka officer-involved shooting
One dead, another injured in south Topeka shooting