Nearly a pound of meth seized during Garden City traffic stop

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - Garden City police arrested a woman on Wednesday after nearly a pound of meth was found in the car she was driving.

An officer stopped the Kia Soul at N. 3rd St. and E. Hamline for failure to use a turn signal at a stop sign. The driver, and the only person in the vehicle, was identified as 24-year-old Mariela Sanchez of Garden City.

After further investigation and reasonable suspicion, a Finney County Sheriff’s Office K9 deputy was called in to sniff the vehicle. The K9 picked up the presence of narcotics which led to a vehicle search. During the search, officers found about 436.4 grams of methamphetamine, a digital scale, and drug paraphernalia. Police said the methamphetamine also tested presumptively positive for the presence of fentanyl.

Sanchez was arrested and booked into the Finney County Jail on distribution and possession charges.

