Study: Drinking coffee daily could lead to longer lifespan

A new study suggests drinking coffee could have benefits that lead to a longer lifespan.
FILE - A new study suggests drinking coffee could have benefits that lead to a longer lifespan.(Pixabay/MGN)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 9:34 PM CDT
(CNN) - A new study suggests two or three cups of coffee a day could lead to a longer life.

According to the European Journal of Preventive Cardiology, people who drink coffee had increased longevity and a lower risk of cardiovascular disease when compared to non-coffee drinkers.

Researchers analyzed data from more than 449,000 people between the ages of 40 and 69.

The benefits were there whether the person enjoyed ground, instant or even decaffeinated coffee.

Researchers say the lowest risks were found in those who consume four to five cups a day of ground coffee, along with those who enjoyed two to three cups a day of instant coffee.

