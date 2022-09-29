Where’s Shane? Wagonmasters Downtown Chili Cookoff

Where's Shane?
Where's Shane?(KWCH)
By Shane Konicki
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - I hope you’re hungry, because this weekend the Wagonmasters Downtown Chili Cookoff is kicking off.

Dozens of teams will be serving up some delicious chili, all for a good cause! All of the proceeds of this event will go to Good Life Grants, which works to help local charities and non-profits.

You can find more information on the event at www.wagonmasters.org/chili-cookoff.

