Wichita police, college students develop app to improve communication with officers

A Wichita police captain shows features of the PD Share app
A Wichita police captain shows features of the PD Share app(KWCH)
By Hailey Tucker and KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 10:54 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department, along with students at Wichita State University, developed an app to improve communication with officers. The partnership between the WPD and the WSU students created the app called “PD Share,” which helps to remove communication barriers.

“If you need resources, we can put those right in your phone. We can send several resources to you at a time,” WPD Captain Christian Cory said. “It’s almost like, you load up a shopping cart and you deliver it and it comes to your phone. You’re like, ‘hey, there’s my detective’s number.’ I can click there and I can have my phone call that detective section.”

Cory said he wanted to make it easier for people to get help from officers and he took the idea to WSU engineering students.

“The innovation they have, the entrepreneurship they have, they came up with these features on these apps that we couldn’t think of,” he said. “And we’re going to continue to keep building this out and making it better for our agency and ultimately better (for) citizens of Wichita

Captain Cory said it’s also a safer way to communicate with victims in sensitive situations.

“If they know they have a safer email account that may be away from the abuser, the offender, then that gives us several options on things to do like that,” he said.

Cory discussed what the improved communication means for the WPD, saying the technology helps to “break down the red tape,” and “the barriers of bureaucracy.”

“It gets you the resources right to your phone,” he said.

All WPD officers are using the PD Share app. The department said it will continue developing the technology with WSU students.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Swarms of unidentified bugs are causing headaches in a south Wichita neighborhood.
Swarms of unidentified bugs a nuisance in S. Wichita neighborhood
Emergency crews are on the scene of a large crash in Noble County, Oklahoma, that has shut down...
At least 1 dead after grass fire leads to large crash on Oklahoma highway
FILE - New York City Mayor Eric Adams speaks during the New York State Democratic Convention in...
New York City mayor: ‘Kansas doesn’t have a brand’
Law enforcement from multiple agencies responded.
Arkansas hospital visitor shot dead; acquaintance arrested
An Amazon facility in Texas has been temporarily closed due to bed bugs.
Officials: Amazon facility temporarily closes due to bed bugs

Latest News

Hurricane Ian
Derby couple to volunteer with American Red Cross in Florida
New York Yankees' Aaron Judge hits his 60th home run of the season, during the ninth inning of...
Yankees star Judge hits 61st home run, ties Maris’ AL record
Hurricane Ian footage
Kansas family who recently moved to Florida impacted by Hurricane Ian
Lightning inside Hurricane Ian (NOAA)
Kansas family braces for impact of Hurricane Ian after move to Florida