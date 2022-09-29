Wichita police recruit officer arrested

The Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office arrested Wichita Police Recruit Officer Trevon Morrison on...
The Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office arrested Wichita Police Recruit Officer Trevon Morrison on Wednesday following a call of a domestic violence disturbance.(Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department said one of its recruit officers was arrested on Wednesday following a domestic violence disturbance.

The police department said around 6:50 p.m., officers were called out to the incident in the 1700 block of South Beech Street. They arrived and made contact with a 23-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman, both of Wichita.

Officers learned that man was involved in a verbal argument with a 21-year-old man, identified as Recruit Officer Trevon Morrison, with the Wichita Police Department.

For transparency purposes, the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office was called to investigate and booked Morrison for criminal threat. He has been employed and assigned to the training academy since July 25, 2022, police said.

