Wichita State sees highest enrollment in more than 30 years

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Combined enrollment by headcount across all Wichita State University locations for fall 2022 is 21,942, according to the annual data released Thursday by the Kansas Board of Regents (KBOR).

For the Wichita State main campus, the numbers represent an increase of 5.1 percent in fall student headcount from 16,097 in 2021 to 16,921 in 2022. That’s the largest number of students choosing to enroll at Wichita State since 1989.

At WSU Tech, student headcount increased 3.9% from 4,834 last year to 5,021 this year — WSU Tech’s highest fall semester headcount ever.

“Since the affiliation in 2018, WSU and WSU Tech have worked as one to provide an affordable and accessible education and to create a growing talent pipeline for our community,” WSU President Rick Muma said. “Even with the challenges brought on by the pandemic and the economy, Wichita State University continues to make a difference in the lives of an increasing number of students and their families.”

