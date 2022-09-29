Wind-blown warm-up today

Storm-free forecast for quite some time
steady Sept temps(kwch)
By Jake Dunne
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 5:25 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says after a cooler Wednesday, warmer weather comes back to Kansas today. September sunshine and a gusty wind from the south will take wake-up temperatures in the 40s and 50s into the lower 80s this afternoon.

Friday will stay mainly sunny and breezy, but it will be a few degrees warmer than today. Afternoon temperatures in the middle 80s are also more than five degrees above average for late September.

The breeze will go away this weekend, but the warmer temperatures will remain in place. Highs should climb into the middle 80s both Saturday and Sunday.

Looking ahead… a slow moving, weak weather maker will bring some clouds and cooler temperatures to Kansas next week, but meaningful rainfall looks unlikely with this system.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Sunny and becoming breezy. Wind: SE 10-20; gusty. High: 82.

Tonight: Clear, then increasing clouds. Wind: SE 10-15. Low: 57.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, continued breezy. Wind: S/SE 10-20; gusty. High: 84.

Sat: Low: 56. High: 85. Sunny and warm.

Sun: Low: 54. High: 84. Sunny and warm.

Mon: Low: 53. High: 83. Mostly sunny.

Tue: Low: 54. High: 80. Partly cloudy, cooler.

Wed: Low: 55. High: 77. Mostly cloudy.

