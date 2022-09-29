WSU volleyball match with UCF moved to Wichita

Fans get in free; donations to hurricane relief encouraged
The Wichita State University volleyball team celebrates an NCAA Tournament win in December of...
The Wichita State University volleyball team celebrates an NCAA Tournament win in December of 2017.(kwch)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Due to the impact of Hurricane Ian, Wichita State volleyball will now host No. 24 UCF on Sunday, October 2 at 1 p.m. at Charles Koch Arena. The match was originally scheduled to be played in Orlando on Friday.

WSU will not play South Florida this weekend, as Sunday’s scheduled match with the Bulls, who play in Tampa, has been postponed. WSU will also host a neutral site match between UCF and Tulsa on Friday at 4 p.m.. All matches this weekend will be streamed on ESPN+.

There is no charge for admission to either match, though donations to the American Red Cross Hurricane Relief Fund are encouraged. A link to donate online can be found HERE, and QR codes with links to the Relief Fund will be available at entrances to make donations.

Fans may also make cash donations at the main entrance and the Shocker Ticket Office. For WSU matches, the Southwest and Ticket Office entrances will be open; for non-WSU matches, only the ticket office entrance will be open. Parking will be open on a first-come, first-served basis. Fans who have previously purchased reserved seats for Wichita State matches will have access to those same seats for all matches.

