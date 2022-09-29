Yankees star Judge hits 61st home run, ties Maris’ AL record

New York Yankees' Aaron Judge hits his 60th home run of the season, during the ninth inning of...
New York Yankees' Aaron Judge hits his 60th home run of the season, during the ninth inning of the team's baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Jessie Alcheh)(Jessie Alcheh | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 8:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TORONTO (AP) - Aaron Judge tied Roger Maris’ American League record of 61 home runs in a season, going deep for the New York Yankees against the Toronto Blue Jays. The 30-year-old slugger drove a full-count pitch from Tim Mayza over the left-field fence in the seventh inning at Rogers Centre. Judge moved past the 60 home runs Babe Ruth hit in 1927, which had stood as the major league mark until Maris broke it in 1961. All three stars reached those huge numbers playing for the Yankees.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Swarms of unidentified bugs are causing headaches in a south Wichita neighborhood.
Swarms of unidentified bugs a nuisance in S. Wichita neighborhood
Emergency crews are on the scene of a large crash in Noble County, Oklahoma, that has shut down...
At least 1 dead after grass fire leads to large crash on Oklahoma highway
FILE - New York City Mayor Eric Adams speaks during the New York State Democratic Convention in...
New York City mayor: ‘Kansas doesn’t have a brand’
Law enforcement from multiple agencies responded.
Arkansas hospital visitor shot dead; acquaintance arrested
An overturned semi is blocking southbound traffic on K-15 at I-135.
K-15 closed in south Wichita due to rolled semi

Latest News

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) eludes Tampa Bay Buccaneers strong safety...
NFL: If Hurricane Ian moves Chiefs-Bucs matchup, game will be played in Minneapolis
Austin Martin (16) looks on as the Frisco RoughRiders celebrate their Texas League Championship...
Wind Surge season ends, Frisco takes Texas League title
Aerial view of Wichita State University's historic Cessna Stadium
Wichita State soccer clubs anticipate growth with stadium renovations
FILE - Shaquille O' Neal smiles while answering questions from reporters during a news...
Shaquille O’Neal to headline 38th Late Night in the Phog