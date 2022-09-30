CDC: Some monkeypox cases more severe than ‘originally thought’

This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and...
This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows mature, oval-shaped monkeypox virions, left, and spherical immature virions, right, obtained from a sample of human skin associated with the 2003 prairie dog outbreak. U.S. health officials are expanding the group of people recommended to get vaccinated against the monkeypox virus. They also say they are providing more monkeypox vaccine, working to expand testing, and taking other steps to try to get ahead of the outbreak.(Cynthia S. Goldsmith, Russell Regner/CDC via AP, file)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 9:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Health officials are warning some cases of monkeypox are more severe than originally thought.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention notes some people with the disease have experienced debilitating symptoms.

Those symptoms include painful lesions, some of which have become necrotic and led to amputations.

Some patients have also experienced involvement of multiple organs and developed conditions including heart and brain inflammation.

Most of these severe cases are being seen in people who are also infected with advanced stages of HIV. Scientists say the same could happen in anyone whose immune system is compromised.

The majority of cases diagnosed in the U.S. have been mild to moderate. The U.S. has about 25,000 cases reported, and one death has been attributed to monkeypox.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Swarms of unidentified bugs are causing headaches in a south Wichita neighborhood.
Swarms of unidentified bugs a nuisance in S. Wichita neighborhood
Law enforcement from multiple agencies responded.
Arkansas hospital visitor shot dead; acquaintance arrested
The Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office arrested Wichita Police Recruit Officer Trevon Morrison on...
Wichita police recruit officer arrested
An Amazon facility in Texas has been temporarily closed due to bed bugs.
Officials: Amazon facility temporarily closes due to bed bugs
Emergency crews are on the scene of a large crash in Noble County, Oklahoma, that has shut down...
At least 1 dead after grass fire leads to large crash on Oklahoma highway

Latest News

CHS Refinery
CHS Refinery uses treated wastewater for Equus beds
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is taken off the field on a stretcher during the...
Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa stretchered off with head injury
Republican Derek Schmidt raised $707,279.02 from Jan. 1 to July 21 for his gubernatorial...
FF12 Fact Check: A look into Kelly campaign’s ad on transgender athletes
Hurricane Ian caused catastrophic destruction in Florida.
Kansans making efforts to help Floridians heavily impacted by Hurricane Ian
In this aerial photo, damaged boats and debris are stacked along the shore in the aftermath of...
Floods trap many in Florida as Ian heads to South Carolina