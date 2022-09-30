Great Bend woman sentenced to life in prison for January 2022 murder

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - On Friday, A Great Bend woman was sentenced to life in prison, without the possibility of parole for 25 years, for the January 2022 murder of a LaCrosse man, said Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt.

Jennifer Stipe, 49, of Great Bend, was sentenced in Rush County District Court. The Attorney General’s Office says, Stipe pleaded guilty on August 10 to one count of first degree murder. Stipe was also ordered to pay $5,000 in restitution.

The charges stem from the January 11, 2022, murder of Leslie Marvin Randa, 61, in LaCrosse. The case was investigated by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the Rush County Sheriff’s Office.

