Kansas refinery taking new approach to save water

A Kansas refinery is coming up with a new way to use water for diesel and gasoline production.
By Alex Jirgens and KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 11:11 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MCPHERSON, Kan. (KWCH) - A Kansas refinery is rethinking how it accesses water for diesel and gasoline production. The CHS Refinery at McPherson is taking a different approach to saving water, utilizing wastewater instead of drawing from the Equus beds that see a lot of usage across the state.

The company said using the Equus beds as its source for getting water to produce diesel and gasoline was having an adverse effect.

“It was showing a decline of about one foot per year. It was obvious we needed to do something,” said CHS Senior Process Engineering Specialist Alan Burghart.

Burghart came up with an idea, using reclaimed, treated wastewater from the City of McPherson for the diesel and gasoline production. The City of McPherson got on board.

Using microfiltration and reverse osmosis, the water is further treated in CHS Refinery’s on-site water treatment plant, removing solids and other material before production.

“We’re saving approximately 700 gallons a minute, which equals about a million gallons a day,” Burghart said.

This is already appearing to have positive effects on the environment with signs the aquifer is stabilizing and recharging. As water needs continue to shift, Burghart is hopeful ingenuity to conserve the vital resource will spread.

“We’ve spent a lot of money to do what we believe was good for the environment and good for the community,” he said.

Burghart said two additional projects will reclaim the refinery’s own wastewater, saving an additional 300 gallons per minute. When completed, he estimates CHS’s production would use about 50% treated water.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Swarms of unidentified bugs are causing headaches in a south Wichita neighborhood.
Swarms of unidentified bugs a nuisance in S. Wichita neighborhood
The Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office arrested Wichita Police Recruit Officer Trevon Morrison on...
Wichita police recruit officer arrested
Law enforcement from multiple agencies responded.
Arkansas hospital visitor shot dead; acquaintance arrested
An Amazon facility in Texas has been temporarily closed due to bed bugs.
Officials: Amazon facility temporarily closes due to bed bugs
Stabbing suspect Julian Gonzalez.
Citizen holds suspect at gunpoint in west Wichita crash, stabbing

Latest News

Hurricane Ian
Kansans making efforts to help Floridians heavily impacted by Hurricane Ian
CHS Refinery
Kansas refinery taking new approach to save water in fuel production
Republican Derek Schmidt raised $707,279.02 from Jan. 1 to July 21 for his gubernatorial...
FF12 Fact Check: Ads address Laura Kelly’s stance on transgender-athlete issue
Hurricane Ian caused catastrophic destruction in Florida.
Kansans making efforts to help Floridians heavily impacted by Hurricane Ian