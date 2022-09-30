Wichita man sentenced to 7 consecutive life terms for child sex crimes

Prickett sentenced to seven consecutive life terms.
Prickett sentenced to seven consecutive life terms.(Sedgwick Co. Sheriff's Records)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2022
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - On Friday, a Sedgwick County District Court judge sentenced Mark Prickett, 60 of Wichita, to seven consecutive life terms in prison for the sexual abuse of four children.

The crimes occurred from 2007 to July of 2018 and involved a four-year-old boy, an 11-year-old girl, a seven-year-old boy and a seven-year-old girl, the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office said.

On August 19, a jury found Prickett guilty of seven counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child.

