More wind and warmth today

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is another fine, fall-like morning with wake-up temperatures in the 50s. Later today, some sunshine and strong, gusty winds from the south will send temperatures into the lower 80s.

The breeze will go away this weekend, but the warm, summer-like temperatures will stay with us. Expect highs to climb into the middle 80s, or five to ten degrees above average both Saturday and Sunday.

Looking ahead… a slow moving, weak weather maker will bring rain chances back to western Kansas Monday night into Tuesday, but the risk is small, and any rain will remain well west of the Wichita area. However, a good supply of clouds will keep temperatures in the 70s on Wednesday and Thursday.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Partly cloudy, continued breezy. Wind: SE 10-20; gusty. High: 83.

Tonight: Becoming mostly clear. Wind: SE 5-10. Low: 55.

Tomorrow: A few clouds early, otherwise sunny. Wind: SE 5-15. High: 84.

Sun: Low: 53. High: 84. Sunny and warm.

Mon: Low: 52. High: 85. Mostly sunny and warm.

Tue: Low: 54. High: 84. Partly cloudy.

Wed: Low: 55. High: 80. Mostly cloudy.

