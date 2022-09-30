UCF volleyball team outruns Ian, shifts match to Wichita

Charles Koch Arena will be an early voting site.
Charles Koch Arena will be an early voting site.(KWCH 12)
By Grant DeMars and KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Among millions directly impacted by Hurricane Ian are college and professional athletes who had to shift schedules and hit the road due to the storm. The Wichita State University women’s volleyball team was supposed to paly in Orlando this weekend against the University of Central Florida. That match now will happen at Wichita State’s Charles Koch Arena. First serve is set for 1 p.m. Sunday.

A match originally scheduled for noon Sunday at South Florida, in Tampa, has been postponed.

With the sudden changes and efforts to avoid cancelations, it’s been a challenging week for the UCF Knights volleyball team. With safety at top of mind, the team stayed determined to play against Wichita State and Tulsa this weekend, even if that meant outrunning the hurricane and traveling to Kansas, trading a scheduled home match for a road contest.

“Seeing how the radar was developing and seeing there was a break in part of the upper band, we knew if we got out of Orlando by a certain time, we would be fine,” UCF Head Volleyball Coach Todd Dagenais said.

Dagenais said it took a lot of help from the American Athletic Conference and the athletic departments at UCF and WSU.

“I got to tell you, Wichita State has been amazing putting these (matches) together on such short notice, making sure the teams have everything they need,” he said.

Dagenais said it’s important for his team to be able to play these matches in their pursuit of an AAC championship. The Knights currently sit at No. 24 in the national rankings.

“Volleyball doesn’t have a tournament at the end of the year, it’s basically just who has the most wins,” he said. “So, we cut off two matches of our schedule, that’s two matches less we play than everybody else.”

While thinking about the situation in Florida, the Knights are focused on winning this weekend.

“It’s a standard we have for our team. We’re a hungry team and want to win that championship,” UCF senior middle blocker Claudia Dillon said.

Dillon said the safety of friends and family back in Florida are also at the front of her mind.

“A lot of communication between everyone, not just back in Orlando. We have a couple girls who are from the Fort Myers area where it hit really hard, my parents live just north of that area,” she said.

If you decide to watch matches this weekend at Koch Arena, you’ll also have the opportunity to help victims of Hurricane Ian.

There is no charge for admission, though donations to the American Red Cross Hurricane Relief Fund are encouraged. A link to donate online can be found HERE, and QR codes with links to the Relief Fund will be available at entrances to make donations.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

The Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office arrested Wichita Police Recruit Officer Trevon Morrison on...
Wichita police recruit officer arrested
Stabbing suspect Julian Gonzalez.
Citizen holds suspect at gunpoint in west Wichita crash, stabbing
Swarms of unidentified bugs are causing headaches in a south Wichita neighborhood.
Swarms of unidentified bugs a nuisance in S. Wichita neighborhood
Debra Brock says the contractor she hired took the money and never finished the job. She hired...
Left in the lurch: Contractor starts job, disappears
Samuel Roman
68 dogs seized from Sumner County home due to mistreatment

Latest News

KU football
Excitement spreads with breakout season for KU football
Kansas head coach Lance Leipold leads his team onto the field before an NCAA college football...
Excitement spreads with breakout season for KU football
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady reacts after winning the NFC championship NFL...
Chiefs, Buccaneers game to be played in Tampa as scheduled, NFL says
The Wichita State University volleyball team celebrates an NCAA Tournament win in December of...
WSU volleyball match with UCF moved to Wichita